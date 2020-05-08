NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading 6.1% Higher

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $35.89, 289,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 235,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $949.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.60 and a quick ratio of 22.60.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a negative net margin of 531.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that NextCure Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

