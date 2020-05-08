Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 15,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 101,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,367. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.