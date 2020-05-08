Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.