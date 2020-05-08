Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.15. 1,213,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,805. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $108.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

