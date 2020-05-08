Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $131,136,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,524,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,117,530 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after buying an additional 727,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,439,000 after purchasing an additional 669,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,744. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

