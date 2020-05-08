Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.02. 846,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,157. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $153.99. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

