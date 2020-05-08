Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.94. 261,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,776. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.