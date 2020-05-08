Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $180.95. 1,845,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day moving average of $200.67. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.59.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

