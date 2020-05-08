Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Chubb by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chubb by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

