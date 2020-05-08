Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 407,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 772,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $498,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,388.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,786 shares of company stock worth $15,204,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

KNX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,075. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

