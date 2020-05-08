Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the footwear maker on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Nike has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nike has a payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nike to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.56. 4,565,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.