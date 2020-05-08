Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.46. 5,486,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

