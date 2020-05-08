Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 5.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Nike by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nike by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 104,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.