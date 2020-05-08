Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,834. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $15.95.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
