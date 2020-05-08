Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,834. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.