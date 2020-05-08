Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Nomura in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,952,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Commscope by 3,542.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Commscope in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commscope in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Commscope by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commscope in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

