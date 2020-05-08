Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Norbord has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Norbord has a payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Norbord to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NYSE OSB traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 414,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Norbord has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

