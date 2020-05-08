Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.91. 741,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.