Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 3,075 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. 44,808,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,920,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

