Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 888 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 165,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,370. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $169.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

