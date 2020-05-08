Northstar Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 208,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

