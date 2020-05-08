Northstar Group Inc. Buys 2,671 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,352. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

