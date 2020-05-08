Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

VPU traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $123.80. 39,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,226. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

