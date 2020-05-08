Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $113.89. 1,155,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

