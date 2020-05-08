Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 281.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,177,000 after acquiring an additional 89,429 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

NYSE BR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.66. 75,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,904. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $1,355,851 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.