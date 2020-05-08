Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after buying an additional 417,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

