Northstar Group Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $39.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $819.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,973,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,009,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -913.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $604.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.69. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock worth $76,622,852 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 price target (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

