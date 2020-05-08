Northstar Group Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,317,000 after purchasing an additional 741,907 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,962,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,575,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 201,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

