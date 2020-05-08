Northstar Group Inc. Has $235,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hershey by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,594,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.13. 37,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,012. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.