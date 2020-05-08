Northstar Group Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,590,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,831,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.32. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

