Northstar Group Inc. Has $541,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $85,595,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $48.77. 2,073,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

