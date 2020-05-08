Northstar Group Inc. Has $834,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 395,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,757,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.68. 7,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.39. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

