Northstar Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 211,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 8,420,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

