Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.29. 121,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $128.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

