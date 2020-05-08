Northstar Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $1,420,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,860,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,191,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $44,018,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at $38,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

TT stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 107,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,346. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

