Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.6% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,744,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

COST stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $305.94. 2,008,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,965. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

