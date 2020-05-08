Northstar Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.38. 264,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,589. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

