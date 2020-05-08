Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.70. 136,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average is $222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

