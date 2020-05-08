Northstar Group Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Medtronic by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 127,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 424,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.