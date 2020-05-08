Northstar Group Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.46. 5,380,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

