Northstar Group Inc. Sells 3,765 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. 113,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

