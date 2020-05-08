Northstar Group Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12,063.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 136,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after buying an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,462 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $181.23. 3,091,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,606. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.00. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.