Northstar Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. 269,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,412. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

