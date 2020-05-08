Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Holdings Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,164 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

NCLH stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,250,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,359,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

