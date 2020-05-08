Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Trading 7.9% Higher

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.00, 81,250,832 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 299% from the average session volume of 20,359,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.