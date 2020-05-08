Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 64,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,597. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

