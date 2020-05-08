Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.05-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.05-2.35 EPS.

NUS stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 832,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,597. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated an in-line rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

