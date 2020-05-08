Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.42-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.21 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.05-2.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE NUS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 766,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

