Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.405-1.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Nuance Communications also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 5,724,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,977. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,215. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.