Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.405-1.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Nuance Communications also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.86 EPS.
NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 5,724,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,977. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,215. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
