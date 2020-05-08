Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,521 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd accounts for about 6.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

