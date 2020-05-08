NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Cut by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.63 on Friday, hitting $312.50. 8,462,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,233,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.49. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

